According to the results of the polls made public in the live streaming “ATLUS Survey 2022 Results SpecialWas revealed by the publisher that Person 3 And Person 2 are the most desired remakes ever by fans of the saga.

Below we can find the complete list of the ten most voted remakes by Japanese players provided by ATLUS itself. In addition to the saga of Person we can see other exponents of the saga of Shin Megami Tenseiwhile in the last place we find the saga of Etrian Odysseyabsent from the scenes since Nintendo 3DS.

Person 3 (Persona 3, Persona 3 FES, Persona 3 Portable) – 78.9% Persona 2: Innocent Sin / Persona 2: Eternal Punishment – 78.9% Revelations: Person – 76.3% Person 4 (Persona 4, Persona 4 Golden) – 74.8% Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha (series) – 72.1% Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers – 69.5% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – 66.7% Shin Megami Tensei IV – 65.3% Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga (series) – 62.4% Etrian Odyssey (series) – 58%

We remind you that Person 3 will debut with its version Portable on PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox (also on Game Pass) in the coming months, following Persona 4 Golden And Persona 5 Royal. Only the latter currently has a precise date, that is October 21, we await news regarding the launch window of the two previous episodes. In this article, we told you about our views that Persona 3 FES would certainly have been a better choice compared to the Portable version chosen by ATLUS for this remaster.

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu