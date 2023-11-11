Home page World

Split

Heavy equipment from a police special operations team rolls through the town. After an armed person with a child shot at the police, the operation in the Havelland district is still ongoing after around 20 hours. © Cevin Dettlaff/TNN/dpa

An armed person has barricaded himself in a residential building with a child and is shooting at police officers. A special operations team was called in on suspicion of child endangerment. The child is free again and the operation continues.

Brandenburg an der Havel – After an armed person with a child shot at the police, the operation in the Havelland district is still ongoing after around 20 hours. A police spokeswoman said this on Saturday morning. According to her, the child was handed over to the care of the youth welfare office at around 1 a.m.

This was not done violently, she emphasized. She initially did not give any details. The armed person is therefore still in the residential building. The police described the operational situation as unchanged. No one was injured until mid-morning.

Emergency services arrived in Vieritz on Friday at 1:45 p.m., the small town is about 20 kilometers northwest of Brandenburg an der Havel. Special police units also arrived at the scene in the Milower Land district due to an assumed risk to the child’s well-being. They were supported by police officers from Berlin. According to the information, there was a decision from the district court, suggested by the youth welfare office. The exact background to the incident was initially unclear. A police spokesman initially did not want to provide any details about the armed person this morning.

The main street of the small town and the residential area in which the building is located are largely cordoned off. Residents were urged not to leave their homes. dpa