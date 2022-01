When she was still in her thirties, Mari Leppänen was a mother from Vanhaillislestad who worked as a spokesperson. Now Leppänen, 43, is the first female bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku. Through difficult choices, he has realized how to defend his own values ​​and still create understanding between those who disagree. .

