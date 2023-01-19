Thursday, January 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Person | Turkka Kuusisto is Posti’s CEO, who earns a lot. But after the evening, you can’t catch him on business.

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in World Europe
0

As CEO of Posti, Turkka Kuusisto has learned about publicity. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Turkka Kuusisto is cutting out clutter from Posti’s operations. The ability to analyze data and draw conclusions from it has made him a leader who Earns a lot. But after six o’clock and on weekends, he can’t be reached on business matters.

Emil Elo HS

7:00 am | Updated 7:37 am

Postal the conference room on the first floor of the head office has a serene atmosphere. Managing director Fur Kuusisto doesn’t move in his chair and doesn’t show his expressions. He looks into the eyes and speaks clearly with articulation.

Zen atmosphere.

Maybe Kuusisto as a black belt in karate knows that if there was a fight in the room, he would probably walk out the winner. That kind of information might put your mind at ease.

See also  Theater Finnish theater has curled up in a birdhouse, says theater director Erik Söderblom - Espoo City Theater increases internationality with its own performance channel

#Person #Turkka #Kuusisto #Postis #CEO #earns #lot #evening #catch #business

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Cache with an explosive device found in the LPR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result