Turkka Kuusisto is cutting out clutter from Posti’s operations. The ability to analyze data and draw conclusions from it has made him a leader who Earns a lot. But after six o’clock and on weekends, he can’t be reached on business matters.

Postal the conference room on the first floor of the head office has a serene atmosphere. Managing director Fur Kuusisto doesn’t move in his chair and doesn’t show his expressions. He looks into the eyes and speaks clearly with articulation.

Zen atmosphere.

Maybe Kuusisto as a black belt in karate knows that if there was a fight in the room, he would probably walk out the winner. That kind of information might put your mind at ease.