Person | The wife lent Wenzel Hagelstam to a female couple, and nine months later a daughter was born – It was quite extraordinary in 1971 Finland

“It wasn’t a leap, but a rational choice,” says Wenzel Hagelstam, who in his thirties helped a female couple have a child.

“I believe that people just get into different situations,” says Wenzel Hagelstam. Now he tells how he became the biological father of the couple’s daughter 52 years ago. Charlotta Carlén, who works in the Swedish Defense Forces, keeps close contact with her father.

Rarely a man hears such a proposal – and even more so from his own wife.

When thirty Wenzel Hagelstam returned to his home after sales work in the evening, his wife Katy Hagelstam wanted to discuss something.

The wife worked in a patent office in Helsinki. There, his colleagues were two women who lived together. Katy Hagelstam became friends with them.