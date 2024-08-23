Person | The leader of the highly rated dei trainings tells what went wrong

During the summer, diversity training was discussed in Finland. Their purpose is to improve working life, but in the United States they are already shunned. Industry professionals tell us what went wrong and how the same could be avoided in Finland.
Tero Karstanpää HS
QThe employees of the consulting firm Inklusiivi returned from summer vacation, the industry was not the same. It had become a common topic of debate.
Iltalehti columnist Sanna Ukkola wrote having seen Yleisradio’s dei training video. In it, Yle’s producer said that the company wanted to increase the representation of minorities in programs and in the workplace.
