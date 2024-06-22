Sunday, June 23, 2024
Person | The hairdresser fell ill with cancer, and now he is an artist featured in Vogue

June 23, 2024
Person | The hairdresser fell ill with cancer, and now he is an artist featured in Vogue
Laura Annala left her job as a hairdresser entrepreneur when she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. She began to deal with her illness by painting and is now a visual artist who has been spotted in Vogue.

Self taught artist Laura Annala38, wonders if he can participate in this interview at all.

“I know professional artists talk about why they don’t get featured and why Instagram artists get featured. This stuck in my head,” he says in a cafe in Helsinki.

