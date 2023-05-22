Monday, May 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Person | The green transition is dividing the industrial market into new ones, says Lotta Kopra. “Now it’s dangerous to do things too carefully.”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Person | The green transition is dividing the industrial market into new ones, says Lotta Kopra. “Now it’s dangerous to do things too carefully.”

According to Lotta Kopra, the green transition has caused many industrial companies as big an identity crisis as the internet caused banks and the media twenty years ago. Picture: Anna Huovinen / HS

Finnish companies lack ambition, and they do not realize how fundamentally the green revolution will divide the industrial market into new ones. Lotta Kopra, a senior advisor at the consulting company McKinsey, explains what needs to be done differently now.

McKinsey is one of the world’s most admired and most hated consulting companies. It creates the strategies of large companies, cuts, abolishes and proposes a change to a matrix organization. It helps companies and states succeed regardless of industries, ideologies and human rights.

#Person #green #transition #dividing #industrial #market #Lotta #Kopra #dangerous #carefully

See also  Combined | Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen reached their best of the season
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result