Cold winter, East Asia and the slowness of economic sanctions.

There are the reasons why Thomas Graham is now calling for a stronger Europe. It would also benefit, for example, the United States and the security of NATO’s eastern border.

Behind everything is leadership.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel had managed to be away from the stage for 2.5 months. The EU had just begun to search for its new intellectual leader.

In the following months Olaf Scholz delayed actions against Russia and France Emmanuel Macron demanded the West to offer to Vladimir Putin an honorable way out of the conflict. Italian Mario Draghi’s resigned, even though he was not envisioned as a unifier of the Union.

The continent’s saving angel has had to be sought from outside the EU, and many feel Britain Boris Johnson partially answered the cry. He, too, will leave his position as prime minister in the fall.

Now the leaders of the state union face a new kind of challenge: they should be able to explain to the citizens why inflation is galloping, economic sanctions are hitting the EU countries themselves, and energy should also be saved in the name of the common good.

It’s not easy Savotta.

Graham has served as the head of the US National Security Council’s Russia and the then president George W. Bush as a specialist in Russia. Before that, he has worked in the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy in Moscow.

Now Graham heads the Eastern European affairs of the Kissinger Associates consulting company. In 2018, he founded a study program focused on Russia at Yale University.

“ “The United States believed that Russia would remain a weak power without great capabilities.”

In his speeches, Graham combines leadership with the ability to discuss and mediate. That has been lacking in relation to Russia in NATO and especially in the United States, he believes.

The attitude of the United States towards Russia has been colored especially by where the resources have been directed at any given time. President Barack Obama’s instead of long-term Russian plans, the administration was interested in the Iran nuclear weapons agreement and defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

“Furthermore, the United States believed that Russia would remain a weak power without great capabilities. That is why it did not impose heavy sanctions on the country.”

Graham does not completely buy arguments about the weakness of the Obama administration. In 2014, the world looked very different, he says.

Still, according to him, the Western countries could have eased the current situation in Ukraine if they had opened a series of serious discussions with the Russians already at that time.

“The United States or NATO never started serious negotiations about Russia’s security concerns. We cannot know what the Russians would have settled for, but proper discussions might have led them to different reactions over the past months.”

According to Graham, the lack of proper communication has been a big challenge especially for the United States even after the escalation of the conflict.

“Sanctions must be part of our toolbox in the war in Ukraine, but they cannot be the only part. Diplomacy is also needed if we want to avoid escalation.”

July at the end The Yale report said, that economic sanctions work better than the public has been led to understand in recent months. The Russian economy may be collapsing after all.

Graham believes the worst effects are yet to come. The lower the sanctions push Russia’s economic growth in the long term, the more difficult it will be for the country to develop the technology it needs to be competitive in the world of the 21st century.

Leaders should also be able to communicate this to the people.

“Economic sanctions almost never work as hoped at the beginning. If they have a proper effect, it will happen in the long term,” he says.

“We have to prepare for this to be a long-lasting conflict. That is precisely why the sanctions must be maintained for a long time on as large a scale as possible.”

In Graham’s opinion, the Followers of War are still focusing too much on the day-to-day developments on the battlefield. Euphoria was noticeable in February-March after the victories against Kiev and Kharkiv, but since then there has been a lot of despair, he says.

The situation is still swinging in favor of both parties, so it is up to the decision-makers to ask difficult questions, which may never become relevant just by chasing the latest twists and turns in the news stream.

“ “The next 5-7 months will be a critical period.”

“In the long term, one has to ask: what would a Ukrainian victory mean in practice? Is the definition of victory the stopping of the Russian troops, the return of the territories captured after February, or perhaps getting Crimea and Donbass back under Ukraine’s control?”

According to Graham, it is even more acute to explain that surviving the lack of energy imported from Russia requires sacrifices.

“The next 5-7 months are a critical period. Will the EU get through the winter with a limited amount of Russian energy? If the decision-makers are able to show it to the people, the end result will be a particularly clear signal that the transition to renewable and other alternative energy sources is profitable.”

Usually it is customary to look for international leadership in the United States. According to Graham Donald Trump the negative impact of the reign on the country’s international credibility is still visible.

President Joe Biden has yet to prove itself as a reliable partner, he says.

“The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan was chaotic. There were also problems with the submarine agreement, when France was needlessly ignored,” Graham lists.

During his term, Biden has even had time to glimpse NATO’s fifth article.

A year ago in June, he claimed in Geneva Vladimir Putin to leave American critical infrastructure alone under the threat of a military alliance’s joint defense obligation. Tensions had been rising as Russian ransomware caused production disruptions starting with US fuel distribution.

That is why Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused deep concern in Washington and Brussels about cyber attacks against Western countries.

However, we haven’t really seen them, says Graham.

“There can be three main reasons for this. Maybe we haven’t found out about all the cyberattacks started by the Russians yet. It is also possible that the preparations for such a thing are just underway. On the other hand, we have good reason to believe that Russia will avoid similar attacks in order to avoid the escalation of a wider conflict.”

In Graham’s opinion, Biden has survived the war in Ukraine fairly well. In particular, the coordination of economic sanctions is praised.

Trump’s according to Graham, he has already had time to return to clearly more stable positions on the international field.

Also Senate Minority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell has made it clear, that his party values ​​NATO and global cooperation. The Republican elite is now trying to get rid of Trump’s “America First” ideology.

However, the direction of development may not continue forever.

“If a figure like Trump is elected to power in 2024, the calculations made by the European states on the US and its commitment to NATO will be at stake.”

During his term in power, Trump questioned the role of the UN and other international organizations and withdrew from the Human Rights Council, the Iran nuclear weapons agreement, several trade agreements and the Paris climate agreement.

Next The United States is interested in how the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden affects how the EU strengthens its defense, says Graham. Will defense budgets grow and create a real EU pillar within NATO?

“In my opinion, the desired end result would be a European pillar, which together would have a better defense capability than the current one. This would allow the United States to shift resources elsewhere, to long-term emerging challenges.”

Graham specifically mentions East Asia and China as areas where the United States should be able to concentrate its armed forces instead of Europe.

“Europe would still have the nuclear umbrella of the United States, and we would still provide conventional armed forces for it. However, we would find a new balance when we would no longer play such a significant role as a guarantor of defensive capability. This could also reduce tensions on the border between NATO and Russia.”

Graham hopes that Europe will now find the leaders it needs to face these challenges.