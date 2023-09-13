Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Person | The former CEO of the Bank of Finland fears that we are blind to the transition: “Many will lose their jobs.”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
World Europe
The former CEO of the Bank of Finland, Sirkka Hämäläinen, now tells what really happened behind the scenes of the severe recession of the 1990s and what kind of danger signs he sees now.

Over 30 years ago, Finns lived like it was the last day. In advertisements, debt money was offered by the wheelbarrow load, waterbeds went on sale and apartment prices bubbled up. A historic breakthrough was underway when the financial markets were liberalized at the end of the 1980s. However, few realized the danger of the situation at the time. It’s hard to see change when you’re living in the midst of it.

