Person | The disabled Riikka Leinonen was imprisoned in her own home for days – That speaks harsh language about Finland

If “normal” is not being able to go to a bar with a wheelchair, disabled people become abnormal. That’s why people with disabilities are constantly trying to be corrected to meet the expectations of the environment. It’s heavy, says Riikka Leinonen, who has CP.

Saga Sinisalo HS

2:00 am

Qdream Riikka Leinonen partner went on a business trip in May, Leinonen stayed behind bars for three days.

A prisoner in his own home.

The couple had just moved into an apartment building built in the 1950s in Säynätsalo, Jyväskylä. The door of the apartment was a very ordinary door of its time. The kind with a twist lock and a flip handle.