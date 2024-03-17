Person | Thanks to Mikko Kuusiniemi's hobby, both the parking garage and the poopy stairwell are cleaned

Tiktok cleaner Mikko Kuusiniemi cleans parking garages and homes of people in need. He gets tips on destinations from Facebook, and his help is always free.
Mikko Kuusiniemi a long-time dream came true at the beginning of March, when he went to clean the kitchen buried under dirt. Under the piles of garbage, food waste, dirty counters and long-accumulated grime, a clean kitchen emerged in Kuusiniemi's processing.
#Person #Mikko #Kuusiniemi39s #hobby #parking #garage #poopy #stairwell #cleaned
Leave a Reply