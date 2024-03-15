Person | Tax consultant Nokka serves the money elite. “It's not forbidden if it's approved by law.”

The tax consultant who avoided the public spotlight is on close terms with the Finnish financial elite. Due to his transactions, even Finnish law has been changed. Who is Marko Nokka?

Bcrushing But ruthless. Among other things, this is how he is described. For the general public Marko Nokka55, is a relatively unknown name, but he is known in the business world, and few people evoke such conflicting feelings in Finnish business decision-makers.

