Person | Swedish professor urges people to “bubble jump” – What is it?

Emma Stenström likes to think that people are bubbles whose interaction creates foam. “It makes life more bubbly,” he says.

In Emma Stenström's opinion, bubbles are created in every area of ​​society. He teaches people to step out of their bubbles.

About the news you can constantly read how society is divided in two on many different levels. Political opinions are sharpening and income differences are growing. The glue between stakeholders is missing.

Primarily an assistant professor at the Stockholm University of Economics who considers himself a teacher by Emma Stenström in his opinion, one of the solutions is “bubble jumping”, which he has written a Swedish book about Bubble Hop.