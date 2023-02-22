Home page World

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Joe Biden was a guest in Poland. When exiting Air Force One, however, there was a moment of shock: one person fell down the gangway.

Warsaw – It was one of the big surprises at the beginning of the week: US President Joe Biden suddenly appeared in Kiev. Together with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyj he visited the city’s landmarks. As Poland’s President Andrzej Duda confirmed on Wednesday, Biden did not even travel from Poland to the war-torn country in an armored train, but “in a completely normal train.”

Of course, Biden did not travel to Poland by train, but as usual with his government aircraft, Air Force One. However, there was a video about the exit from that airport that was doing the rounds on the internet. And that raised some brief concerns about President Biden.

The US delegation led by Joe Biden landed in Warsaw with Air Force One. One person fell badly while exiting. © IMAGO/Marek Borawski / KPRP

Person falls down the stairs when exiting Air Force One – TV cameras film the scene

Video recordings from a Polish TV station show Air Force One at an airport in Poland. Suddenly a person can be seen falling down the plane’s gangway in the dark. It was by no means a minor stumble, rather the person almost fell down the entire staircase. Speculation quickly arose on the Internet as to whether it was Biden himself who tumbled down the airplane stairs. There have already been clumsy scenes from the 80-year-old more often. At the end of 2021, Biden stumbled and fell several times on the stairs of the plane before a trip to Atlanta.

Biden employee falls out of Air Force One – backpack probably cushioned the fall

A number of Twitter users, including journalists, picked up the fall and immediately asked if it was Biden. In the meantime, however, it is clear that the President got out of Air Force One unscathed. The video should therefore come from early Tuesday morning after Biden’s visit to Kiev. The person who fell is said to have been a woman from Biden’s delegation who came to Warsaw that morning, like her Daily Mail reported. She was wearing a backpack, which cushioned the fall.

While Biden addressed the Russian people in Poland with a speech, the President’s trip to Kiev in particular remained a topic of conversation. Biden’s secret trip to Kiev apparently took months of planning. (han)