Nobody seems to have anything bad to say about Rkp’s Anders Adlercreutz. He reminds us that the way we do politics has an impact on the culture of politics.

Minister of European and Ownership Management Anders Adlercreutz switched a successful architectural career to politics. For the diplomatic Adlercreutz, the current government composition is challenging to say the least.

Today’s a citizen can think about where to find a politician who does not bark at others on social media and about whom no one has anything bad to say.

From there to Rkp Anders Adlercreutz53, turns his bike in front of the entrance to the State Council castle.