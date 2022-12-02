Video made viral on the platform of TikTok where it is appreciated how a person records hundreds of alligators in some swamp in Brazil.

The person is in a boat and starts screaming in the recording after being surprised to be too close to the alligators; in the video it is observed how the boat passes in the middle and above them.

The video went viral on the account of @seasicksafari and it has more than 85,500 ‘likes’, more than 6,000 shares and 3,000 comments that made Internet users go viral.act of the risky what it’s like to go through a place like this.

Some made comparisons alluding to the risk that this entails with a bit of humor: “This is me when I go through a store”, “In the valley of death”, “first day at my in-laws’ house” are some of the comments that are perceived in the video.

It should be noted that in the digital platform More videos related to these animals have been shared in the swamps of Brazil and other parts of the world, however, it is impressive how with a very small boat they manage to pass in the middle of hundreds of alligators.