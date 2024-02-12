Thursday, February 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Person | Professor Matti Häyry tells three reasons why it would be better for humanity to die out

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Person | Professor Matti Häyry tells three reasons why it would be better for humanity to die out

The antinatalism supported by Matti Häyry comes from academic moral philosophy. It was born in its current form in the 1990s. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

Philosophy professor Matti Häyry wouldn't mind if no one had offspring. Häyry is an anti-natalist who would let humanity die out.

Break the cycle of sentience. Break the cycle of familiarity.

That's what it says on a sweatshirt that rests Matti Häyryn on the back of the sofa. The slogan about the disappearance of sentient beings reflects Häyry's thinking. He is an anti-natalist.

“For me, antinatalism means that I don't have children, I don't plan to have children, and I wouldn't have anything against it if everyone in the world did the same,” Häyry states. He is a professor of philosophy at Aalto University's School of Economics, and antinatalism is one of his academic research topics.

#Person #Professor #Matti #Häyry #tells #reasons #humanity #die

See also  Man is crushed by toilet - and dies
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Public transport | The metro will be closed for the whole summer in the center of Helsinki – HS explained the reasons for the decision

Public transport | The metro will be closed for the whole summer in the center of Helsinki - HS explained the reasons for the decision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result