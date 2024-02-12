Person | Professor Matti Häyry tells three reasons why it would be better for humanity to die out

Philosophy professor Matti Häyry wouldn't mind if no one had offspring. Häyry is an anti-natalist who would let humanity die out.
Break the cycle of sentience. Break the cycle of familiarity.
That's what it says on a sweatshirt that rests Matti Häyryn on the back of the sofa. The slogan about the disappearance of sentient beings reflects Häyry's thinking. He is an anti-natalist.
“For me, antinatalism means that I don't have children, I don't plan to have children, and I wouldn't have anything against it if everyone in the world did the same,” Häyry states. He is a professor of philosophy at Aalto University's School of Economics, and antinatalism is one of his academic research topics.
#Person #Professor #Matti #Häyry #tells #reasons #humanity #die
Leave a Reply