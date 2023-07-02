Nina Suomalainen is one of Europe’s leading crisis management experts. It worries him that people often don’t see for themselves which ideas they stand with.

Nina Suomalainen is one of Europe’s leading crisis management experts. He has cleaned up the traces of war and built democracy already in the 1990s on the ruins of Yugoslavia. According to Suomalainen, the world’s hope boils down to whether we understand what ideas we stand among.

War shatters not only buildings and families, but also the foundations of states.

Many kinds of experts are needed to support the reconstruction. When democracy has cracked or collapsed completely, they get Nina Suomalainen57, experts like I invite.