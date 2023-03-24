Person | Paramedic Kari Hautamäki can earn 5,000 euros in two weeks in Sweden – but she has to face situations that she doesn’t come across in Finland

Kari Hautamäki calculates that he sees about a thousand patients a year. During the entire 18-year career, there have been about fifty deaths – not many, but enough that they don’t bother me anymore.

Kari Hautamäki, who works as a paramedic in Sweden, lives in two realities. In one, she watches as her daughter plays with a stick horse in Finland, and in another, a child of the same age with a gunshot wound may meet her during the workday.

Every other week Kari Hautamäki drive about 700 kilometers from Luleå in Northern Sweden to Lahti. The drive takes seven hours – just the right length for an audiobook, the latest of which was narrated by the pharaoh Of Ramses.

Hautamäki is a shift parent who spends odd-numbered weeks in Lahti with her eight-year-old daughter. He works even weeks as a paramedic in Luleå, where he moved from Stockholm at the turn of the year.