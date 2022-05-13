Saturday, May 14, 2022
Person Olli Rehn is a favorite of the people and elite for the next president. HS Vision asked: are you too bored with the task?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
Olli Rehn has had a rare successful political career in which he has been solving the biggest economic problems in Europe and Finland. Now Rehn is a favorite for president, but is he too bored for that job?

“No certainly not a charismatic leader. ”

“Pretty caution is emphasized in operations.”

“It’s official in nature.”

“His speeches are pretty good, but he reads them a little dull.”

“There has never been a great savage of troops.”

“A little dilute.”

