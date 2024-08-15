Subordinate of Airborne Forces Brigade Commander Lieutenant Colonel Frolov arrested in fraud case

Konstantin Frolov, a subordinate of the Airborne Forces Brigade Commander, Guards Colonel Artem Gorodilov, who is suspected of fraud, has been arrested. This is reported by TASS citing law enforcement officials.

Lieutenant Colonel Frolov, holder of three Orders of Courage, is accused of fraud committed on an especially large scale. He was detained in St. Petersburg, transferred to Moscow and taken into custody. The agency’s interlocutor did not disclose details of the criminal case.

The commander of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault brigade, Colonel Artem Gorodilov, is suspected of fraud. He did not admit his guilt.