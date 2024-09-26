Person | Nurse Lotta Tuohino published a furious account of the alarming state of healthcare – “I realized how screwed we are”

The nursing field is full of hierarchy and silencing, says nurse Lotta Tuohino. He wrote a scathing book about why the mistreatment of caregivers is a danger to us all.

Se started as a joke, a throw to the neighbor: what if you studied to be a nurse and went to work in, say, Norway?

Lotta Tuohino was a journalist at the beginning of the last decade and tired of the media industry, which was beginning to deteriorate. The work of a nurse felt like a new beginning. Thinking more carefully, he had always admired nurses: they were efficient, handy and, depending on the situation, either kind or mean.