Person | Mikaela Ingberg’s life was turned upside down after the punt practice: “The first thought was that please, don’t be broken”

Person|50-year-old Mikaela Ingberg threw three times for bronze in the prestigious competition. He needs more commitment to the sport from modern throwers.

In spring 2010 Mikaela Ingberg got a new start in his life in a dramatic way.

The shoulder tendon of a javelin thrower who was at a training camp in the USA [supraspinatus] broke in punting practice.

Vaasalainen immediately realized that things were bad now.

“As if a piece of cloth had been torn. The first thought was, please, don’t be broken,” Ingberg told a press conference later.

At the same event, he said in the fall that he will start working in the organization of the 2012 European Athletics Championships in Helsinki.

If not for her serious injury, she would still have thrown at the 2010 European Championships in Barcelona, ​​where the women’s javelin final would have been held on her birthday, July 29.

Ingberg was there in Barcelona, ​​but as a race tourist and also worked as a commentator for Helsingin Sanomat.

Now fourteen years later, Ingberg is playing golf in Åland and celebrating his 50th birthday.

Fourteen years can fit a lot in the background of top sports. It’s kind of self-evident: Ingberg has always been passionate about sports and wants to be involved in many.

After the European Championships in Helsinki, he worked as an expert in the Finnish Olympic Committee and as the executive director of the Vaasanseud sports academy. Three years ago, he started working at Eezy United, which specializes in employing athletes.

“Many athletes have a hard time deciding what to do when their sports career ends. It has been great and rewarding to be involved in helping them.”

In the fall, he will face something new again. The jobs at Eezy are coming to an end and there have been discussions about new job opportunities.

“Everything is of broad interest, but sports is a strong attraction.”

In the fall, Ingberg will continue his master’s studies at Åbo Akademi. The degree in marketing was almost complete, but at the same time he became more and more interested in organizations, management and strategies, which were minor subjects.

“I switched to that side and now I still have a year left of my studies. That’s why I don’t have any personal coaches at the moment. Studying alongside work has taken time away from coaching.”

From Finns Among female javelin throwers, Ingberg is so far the most recent prize medalist. He threw EC bronze in Munich in 2002.

Bronze also came from the 1995 World Championships and the 1998 European Championships. In the Olympics, Ingberg competed four times.

In his first Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996, he was fourth when Heli Rantanen won. In 2000, Ingberg was ninth in Sydney, but qualified from the finals in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

“In the spring of the injury, the training went so well that we started talking about the fifth Olympic Games. It’s not a good idea to sit back and relax, but I didn’t get to enjoy the last year of competition as I would have liked.”

Mikaela Ingberg and Tapio Korjus.

His record He threw 64 meters and 3 centimeters in 2000. With the old javelin model, he raced over 67 meters in 1997. He won the Finnish championship seven times in his career.

This summer, the Finnish women’s javelin championship was won with a score of 58.66. Why doesn’t the spear fly from Finnish women like it used to?

“If you want to compete at the international level, you have to know how to prepare and how carefully and planned everything is. After all, training is only a small part. You have to understand the broad whole, which you have to know how to manage,” says Ingberg

The important thing is that the athlete has a good team around him. To the top, Ingberg was coached by the 1988 Olympic javelin thrower Tapio Korjus.

“Tapas was like winning the lottery for me. We both had a lot of injuries, but we were solution-oriented. We thought about how to get the most out of everything at the decisive moment.”

Ingberg says that thanks to Korjus, he was already a little ahead of his time when he already had a nutritional therapist and a sports psychologist in the 1990s.

“Sports psychologist Yuri Hanin strengthened my understanding of how to utilize one’s own strengths in value competitions. Under pressure, technology can fail. Then you have to find credit no matter what happened. In these, we are still behind others.”

Ingberg thinks that today’s throwers may lack knowledge and, above all, understanding of what international success requires.

“The higher you get, the more there are small things that need to be built and developed. It’s a never-ending process.”

What was the best part of your long career?

“The competition was salt, but the best thing was the people. Through sports, I made friends from all over the world. We still keep in touch and it’s nice to meet old racing partners. Friendship bears fruit.”

“I’ve also noticed how much elite sports have given to working life, such as perseverance, commitment and continuous learning.”