Person | Maxim Fedorov learned Finnish from Aku Ankoi – Now he has been in Kyiv for a full year as Yle’s editor: “You have to live in the here and now”

“Increasingly, the attitude that you have to live here and now, as full a life as is possible under the circumstances, is taking over,” answers Yle’s Kyiv reporter Maxim Fedorov to a question about how Ukrainians are coping in the middle of the war.

in Kiev thundered again. At night in mid-May, Russia struck the capital of Ukraine in an extraordinary manner with an extensive airstrike: airplanes and missiles were launched in a short time from different directions.

In the next morning’s newscast, Ylen, a reporter from Kyiv Maxim Fedorov said that he woke up at night to the shaking of the windows. However, according to him, it was not caused by Russian missiles, but by Ukrainian air defense.

Material damage occurred in the attack, but no one was killed. Not even animals, although remnants of anti-aircraft fire fell from the sky directly into the zoo, Fedorov said calmly, as always.

The attack was already the eighth in May, and it was not the last.

TV news during the live broadcast, Fedorov usually stands on his own balcony and reports in perfect Finnish, which he learned as an adult. In the background is a view of the main street of Kyiv. His whole being seems to assure that there is nothing to worry about.

Like on the last day of the year, when the host of Ykkösaamu wished Fedorov a “happy new year” on the radio, even though he had just told that the electricity and water supply in Kiev might be cut off and bullets would rain down on his neck.

“Happy New Year to you too,” Fedorov answered kindly.

Fedorov says that he has never been in an actual danger situation, although Kiev has been hit by several Russian missile attacks. Last fall, a missile also hit this pedestrian bridge near the Dnipro river.

“War is a terrible thing, but it is not the end of the world. Living in the middle of war is also life,” Fedorov says when I interview him via video call the day before the missile strike.

I wanted to ask what is the secret of his calmness. How does he keep up in the middle of the war?

And what is his message to us Finns, who are already starting to get numb to war news?

“My motto is that few things are as terrible as they seem at first,” says Fedorov.

“In the early stages of the war, it felt as if life had stopped. Ukrainians felt that the war had taken away their future. But now that the war has lasted for more than a year, the attitude that you have to live in the here and now is gaining more and more power. Live as full a life as is possible under the circumstances.”

Fedorov says that in his opinion, he has never been in an actual dangerous situation while in Kyiv.

However, there have been near misses. Fedorov’s apartment is located half a kilometer from Kyiv’s government buildings, which are a typical target for Russian missiles and ammunition-flying drones.

“ “I go for walks and the gym, but I could live like this anywhere.”

Air alerts Comes often in Kiev. After receiving the initial information on his phone, Fedorov checks what is the cause of the alarm. If it’s a missile strike, he goes to the nearest metro station for cover. Half a minute after the cellphone alarm, the sirens start ringing.

When the air raid warning comes, most of the gyms are closed and movie screenings are suspended.

“With the same ticket, you can watch the movie again, but there is no guarantee that the screening will take place,” says Fedorov.

You never know how long the alarm will last. The longest Fedorov has spent at the metro station is six hours.

“You get used to this very quickly,” he says.

Fedorov does not use alcohol to relieve pressure – and not otherwise. He hasn’t drunk alcohol in six years.

“I go for walks and go to the gym, but I wouldn’t say that I do it because I can cope better mentally. This is how I would live anywhere.”

To Kiev Fedorov came exactly one year ago, on May 27.

In the early days of his career, he received exceptional feedback: an acquaintance inquired that Fedorov doesn’t just support the Russian attack.

The questioner’s concern may have been due to the fact that Fedorov was born in Leningrad. Fedorov replied that he did not even know anyone who would support a war of aggression against Russia.

“I believe that if you have been following my reporting, such a question will not even arise,” says Fedorov.

In his daily work, he follows news channels, checks facts and evaluates both Ukrainian and Russian propaganda equally critically.

“The key is to think about what is true information and what is interesting and relevant for Finns. I sift the wheat from the chaff,” he says.

Fedorov says his job is a lot of monitoring news channels, checking facts and critically screening information.

Although Fedorov was born in the Soviet Union, his family roots are in Ukraine: his mother is from a Moldovan-Ukrainian family. The father also has relatives in Ukraine.

The parents met during their student days in Leningrad. Father graduated as a physicist, mother as a chemist.

However, Fedorov proved to be an exception in his mathematically-naturally oriented family. He was interested in languages. Currently, Fedorov knows nine languages: Russian, Ukrainian, Finnish, German, English, Spanish, Italian, French and Swedish.

Finland entered the selection almost by accident. While studying linguistics in St. Petersburg, Fedorov was offered two minor options, Finnish or Polish. Fedorov chose Finnish because it seemed “exotic enough”.

Studying the Finnish language brought him to Jyväskylä on a student exchange. After that, he pursued master’s studies at the universities of Jyväskylä, Turku and Helsinki. He got to all of them – and chose Helsinki.

“ “Aku Ducks were the best tool for learning the Finnish language.”

Master’s thesis Fedorov made his work from cartoon imitations, i.e. such effects as paf, kaboom and kräks.

“I’ve always liked cartoons, for example Donald Duck. There was a crying shortage of them in Russia, while Finland seemed like a cartoon paradise.”

With the help of cartoons, Fedorov also studied languages.

“Aku Ducks were the best tool for learning the Finnish language. There is not much text and the pictures support understanding. I got the feeling that I was making progress, even if my language skills weren’t very good yet.”

According to Fedorov, Aku Ankoi also has an amazingly wide vocabulary and creative translations from various fields. A saying has especially stuck in his mind good vibes.

“Why don’t you Finns use it? Petteri Orpo one could very well say that good fellows, how did the government negotiations go today”, he suggests.

The reporter Fedorov started working in the Spektr magazine aimed at Finnish Russian-speakers already during his student days. After graduating, he got a job at Yle’s Russian-language TV news.

However, his goal was to work in Finnish.

The wish was for the assistant to wash in Moscow. That wish was buried by Fedorov when Russia started a war of aggression against Ukraine. Instead, he began to dream of working in Kiev after the war. After all, he already knew some Ukrainian.

Fedorov mentioned the matter to the boss of Yle’s foreign delivery when he came across this by chance in Yle’s corridor. And it wasn’t long before the boss called Fedorov and asked why you didn’t leave right away.

“ “I don’t get tired, because Ukrainians don’t get tired either. There will be no crying, because there is always someone next to whom your own problems pale.”

Fedorov is known for his calm style and perfect Finnish. He knows nine languages.

Fedorov went to Kiev with pleasure.

“The war of aggression shook my basic calmness. Going to Kiev helped to find mental balance. I felt I was in the right place at the right time to support Ukraine.”

According to him, maintaining peace of mind is also maintained by the fact that not all issues can be processed personally in news work.

Don’t you ever feel like enough is enough? That you can’t take it anymore and you can’t?

“I don’t allow myself such feelings,” says Fedorov.

“I don’t get tired, because Ukrainians don’t get tired either. There will be no crying, because there is always someone next to whom your own problems pale.”

He says he is well aware of the privileged position he is in.

“I have work, nothing is missing. I always have the right to leave here to a safe place, unlike my Ukrainian friends.”

According to Fedorov, Kyivites have shops, cinemas and restaurants. Most of them work and get paid. But then there are those who live close to the frontline and are at greater risk of being hit by a missile or drone attack.

“Somewhere near Bahmut, there are old people who have nothing but a small piece of land. And then there are those who fight on the front lines. Of course, they have the hardest time,” says Fedorov.

“ There is no point in waiting for a quick solution. Resilience is needed.

Of everything despite Fedorov assures that there is hope in Ukraine.

He reminds us that the war accelerates many developments that could have taken a long time.

It speeds up, for example Vladimir Putin retreating from Russia’s leadership.

The war also accelerates Europe’s renunciation of its dependence on Russian energy and the transition to more climate-sustainable forms of energy.

“However, Ukraine will have to recreate its entire industry after a large part of the factories and production facilities have been destroyed,” Fedorov adds.

He points out that the war has already increased Ukraine’s weight in international politics.

Although the war seems to have frozen in place right now, there is tension in the air. A counterattack from Ukraine is expected. For some, it has already begun.

Fedorov estimates that only the priming of the attack is underway. He believes the actual counterattack will come in the summer.

He does not believe that Ukraine would accept a truce that would include ceding territory. It is not necessarily enough for Ukraine that Russia leaves the territory of Ukraine.

“Lasting peace requires security guarantees for Ukraine and some degree of demilitarization of Russia or parts of it. Without them, the threat from the East remains,” says Fedorov.

Fast so there is no need to wait for a solution. Resilience is needed.

Recently, in addition to news work, Fedorov has been busy with a book he is writing about Ukrainians and his own work in Kiev. My Ukraine will be published in the fall by Minerva.

But on the day of the interview, work and war can be enough for a while. It’s Fedorov’s birthday and it’s going to be a nice evening: he plans to go to a restaurant with his friends to celebrate his 38th birthday.

Those missiles – they won’t come until the next night.