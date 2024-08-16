Person | Martti Suosalo is “Finland’s funniest man”, but now he seems to be making the deep ranks of the people angry

Actor Martti Suosalo is known from theater stages and screens. Now he has become a traveling artist with his own wagon and circus tent.

Having his own circus tent and traveling theater troupe has been the fulfillment of one of Martti Suosalo’s dreams, but he also has another. He would like to save the world.

OFi was 17 years old Martti Suosalo saw a dream.

In the dream, there was a small bus in a spring-winter square. The bus was running, the black tires were steaming. In the back were the sets of the play. Not a single person was visible, but Suosalo understood that a group had just left.

There was something magical and wonderful about the dream. It stuck in the youth theater actor’s head for life.