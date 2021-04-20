Person Many people imagine that the most important thing is to recover from work in the evenings, but it is not true – Psychologist Anniina Virtanen talks about seven effective ways to recover

“It is worth taking care of mental health when things are still well – not only when we are already exhausted at the office of a work psychologist,” recalls psychologist Anniina Virtanen.­

Psychologist Anniina Virtanen advises how to recover in the middle of a boring Korona everyday life. You should invest in your own well-being, even if you could. For many, all leisure time is dwindling to recovering from work, but that’s not how it should go.

For subscribers

Morning psychologist Anniina Virtanen start like this: he eats breakfast, puts on his sneakers, and goes for a walk.

He lives in the center of Tampere, so he will be greeted by a beautiful rapids landscape and the Cathedral. With a short walk you wake up properly and get the day off to a good start.

“Yes, it feels quite different if you go straight from the bed to the screen.”