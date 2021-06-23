Person Lawyer Kaarle Gummerus assists the perpetrators of Finland’s most serious crimes – Now he tells what happens in the first encounter with the perpetrator

Lawyer Kaarle Gummerus in his office in Tampere. He is now in the process of, among other things, the Liberia war crimes trial.

Kaarle Gummerus is one of Finland’s best-known lawyers specializing in criminal matters. He works on horrible deeds, but still believes in human goodness. He was inspired by his grandfather in law.

Translation From Tampere’s Hämeenkatu to the left and standing in front of a handsome Art Nouveau castle. A sizzling elevator takes you upstairs. Then we’ll get there Charles Gummerus at a law firm.

Many crimes that have shocked Finland have been solved here. Gummerus has assisted the Turku stabber, the Seinäjoki teenage killer and another “Iraqi twin” in court. He was also figuring out the tangle of Katiska.