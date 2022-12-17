Person | Kauppalehti’s Arno Ahosniemi switches journalism to lobbying: “It’s no coincidence that there have been editors-in-chief in these positions before”

Editor-in-chief Arno Ahosniemi has been a prominent social power user for ten years. Next year, he will switch from journalism to lobbying and will move from Kauppalehti to become CEO of Finanssiala.

Arno Ahosniemi assures that he is not afraid of high places, but now there is no certainty.

For the interview, tickets have been purchased for the Katajanokka ferris wheel, which is the largest of its kind in Finland.

Ahosniemi arrives from there. The stormtrooper slams the box office door behind him.

“I’m not going up there,” he announces.