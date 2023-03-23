Person | Kaisla Saarikoski packs a fire alarm in the village and makes sure the bus driver doesn’t fall asleep – This is a disorder where a person is in a constant state of alert

Kaisla Saarikoski avoids going through the atrium of the Kamppi shopping center because she is afraid that something will fall on her.

In the sixth grade, Kaisla Saarikoski felt a lump in her breast and was sure she would die of breast cancer. That started a cycle of fear, which has driven him to disinfect the stairwell railings and pack his own fire alarm for trips to the village. Now she has found a way to tame her fears, which involves ticks and flea market shopping.

Reed Saarikoski heart beat and the strength drained from the members. The stomach rumbled like at the beginning of a stomach disease.

Saarikoski, 35, looked at his friend and thought that he was endangering his health, maybe even his life.

Saarikoski had toured the city with his friend, and at some point they had decided to move from one place to another by subway.