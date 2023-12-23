Person | Jorma Uotinen reveals his big dream – and once again returns to the moment when he dragged himself to open the door for his rescuers

Jorma Uotinen talks about his illness, his friend Aira Samulin, his nights, his mother, facing death, his last big dance dream. And a little about Christmas too.

Jorma Uotinen is a night person. No one disturbs you at night. The phone doesn't ring.

He listens to music. He reads. Sometimes she opens an online store and goes shopping for clothes.

Uotinen's rental apartment in Helsinki's Töölö is like a work of art playing with shapes and colors. Angular furniture, glass art, sculptures, photo art, spectacular lighting. Reduced, black, red, metallic shades.