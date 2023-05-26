Person | Jorma Uotinen lost his ability to move, speak and swallow at the age of 19 – It shaped him more than a brain infarction this spring

Jorma Uotinen, an artist recovering from a cerebral infarction, thinks that the longest possible length of life is not an absolute value. “Everything that I have been able to do and experience so far – yes, it can certainly be called an intense, versatile and rich life.”

A serious bout of illness caused Jorma Uotinen to delve into death – and to live as bohemianly as before. He cooks at home only once a year and does not understand the compulsive exercise.

Se was like an introduction to future events or just a random coincidence: Dance of Death.

In the name of by August Strindberg in a work based on the play Jorma Uotinen returned to the limelight last year as a dancer. The work performed on the big stage of the Tampere Workers’ Theater garnered praise from critics – and will remain the last dance work of Uotinen’s extensive career.