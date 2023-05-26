Friday, May 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Person | Jorma Uotinen lost his ability to move, speak and swallow at the age of 19 – It shaped him more than a brain infarction this spring

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Person | Jorma Uotinen lost his ability to move, speak and swallow at the age of 19 – It shaped him more than a brain infarction this spring

Jorma Uotinen, an artist recovering from a cerebral infarction, thinks that the longest possible length of life is not an absolute value. “Everything that I have been able to do and experience so far – yes, it can certainly be called an intense, versatile and rich life.” Picture: Outi Neuvonen

A serious bout of illness caused Jorma Uotinen to delve into death – and to live as bohemianly as before. He cooks at home only once a year and does not understand the compulsive exercise.

Se was like an introduction to future events or just a random coincidence: Dance of Death.

In the name of by August Strindberg in a work based on the play Jorma Uotinen returned to the limelight last year as a dancer. The work performed on the big stage of the Tampere Workers’ Theater garnered praise from critics – and will remain the last dance work of Uotinen’s extensive career.

See also  Sdp | Timo Harakka is not applying for chairmanship - he hopes for a party leader from Helsinki

#Person #Jorma #Uotinen #lost #ability #move #speak #swallow #age #shaped #brain #infarction #spring

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alone in the Dark reboot out in October, playable Prologue available today

Alone in the Dark reboot out in October, playable Prologue available today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result