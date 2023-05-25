Home page World

Emergency vehicles from the fire brigade are standing in front of the multi-storey building in which there was a fatal accident with a paternoster. © Paul Zinken/dpa

A person was trapped and died in a paternoster in Berlin. The fire brigade was at the scene of the accident with a large contingent.

Berlin – A person was trapped in a paternoster in Berlin and died. As the Berlin police announced, the person had taken the elevator in a public building in the Schöneberg district near the Wittenbergplatz underground station on Thursday afternoon and had an accident.

A large contingent of firefighters was on site. The person died at the scene of the accident, a spokesman said. So far, there are no indications of third-party negligence. The building complex at Kleiststraße 23-26 includes an eye clinic and a center for physiotherapy and chiropractic. dpa