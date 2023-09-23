Marcos Soares Moreira called the STF minister a “criminal” on his Instagram profile; he was on probation and banned from using the networks

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes ordered on Friday (September 22, 2023) that businessman Marcos Soares Moreira be arrested again after calling the members of the Court of “bandits” in a video published on his Instagram profile. He had been detained for his involvement in the events of January 8, but was released in May.

Marcos was on probation. It was determined that he must wear an electronic ankle bracelet and that he could not publish content on social media. Moraes’ justification for the new prison it was contempt for justice. The arrest operation took place in Espírito Santo, where Marcos lives.

“For me it doesn’t matter whether I’m here or there [da prisão]. But I will never bow down to you, bandits, who have the pen in your hand”, said the businessman in the video. Afterwards, he mentioned ministers by name: “Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber, all of you are bandits, bums”.

Other insults were uttered: “Criminals, scoundrels, corrupt”. Soon after, she threatened: “Your time will come”. The post has been deleted.

Marcos declared that he was not afraid of dying. He said, without evidence, that the ministers have links to the criminal faction PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital). “Send the PCC, your ‘folk’, to get me […] I’m here to serve my country, even if it’s with my life.”.

He said that his arrest affected him on a physical and psychological level. He reported loss of all sexual libido and desire to eat. “You took away from me everything that was most worthy, most precious, which is my dignity”.

He frequently posted content on social media even before the video in which he called the ministers “bandits”. In one recording, for example, it was said to be “political prisoner”. He made content addressing those arrested on the 8th of January and spoke about injustice.

He also spoke about issues on the political scene. Reacted to the president’s September 7th parade Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and did a live broadcast to give his opinions on the abortion trial in the STF. It was common for them to wear green and yellow blouses and the Brazilian flag. At the profile of Instagram, defined himself as “Capixaba patriot arrested”.