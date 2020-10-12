The state consumer court in the capital Delhi has ruled in favor of the injured injured due to non-opening of airbags of the car. In fact, during the accident, both the persons sitting on the front seat were injured due to not opening the airbags of the car. In the case of the vehicle getting deflected in the air bag, the car maker has been instructed to pay a total of Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the complainant. The Delhi State Consumer Court held that the complaint was entitled to compensation if the airbag of the vehicle was defective.Actually, Shailendra Bhatnagar, a complainant in the case, approached the Delhi State Consumer Court and made the car maker a defendant. According to the complaint, he bought the vehicle on August 21, 2015 and the vehicle was described as having all the safety features in which the airbags of both the front seats were talked about. On 16 November 2017, the complainant was going on the Delhi Panipat highway with his family. His car accident occurred near Ghanore in Haryana. The accident caused the car damage but the front seat airbags did not open and due to this both the people sitting on the front seat were badly injured.

Negligence on behalf of car company

The airbag was defective due to which it could not open and due to this the complainant and his family were badly injured. In this case, making the car company a defendant, it was claimed that there was negligence in their service and this was an unpair trade practice. The complainant demanded 2 lakhs in lieu of medical expenses and professional loss. Along with this, Mental demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh due to the problem.

The court said – the plaintiff is entitled to compensation

A bench of Delhi State Consumer Court President Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal said the car was badly damaged in the current case. The airbag was defective that is why it did not open while the car collided. It is clear from all the arguments and the fact that the airbag of the vehicle was defective and that is why it did not work and the defendant company is responsible under the Consumer Protection Act 1986 because the airbag of the car manufacturer was defective. In such a case, the complainant is entitled to compensation. The defendant in the case is responsible for the company bestowed in service.

3 lakh fine to be paid

In the case, we direct the respondent car maker to pay Rs 2 lakh in lieu of medical expenses and loss of income to the complainant. Along with this, you should pay 50-50 thousand rupees as mental stress and lawsuit expenses. The state consumer court has asked the car maker to pay a compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh to the complainant.

7 percent interest will have to be paid

The court said that the defendant car company should pay this amount within two months. The court said that interest payment of 7% of this amount will have to be made on delay in payment of money. The consumer court has also directed that if there is a delay in replacement of the car, interest will have to be paid 7 percent of the price of the car.