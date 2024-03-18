Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Over 6,000 people listened to James Blunt's voice in Innsbruck. But now you have to be careful. In the middle of the audience was a person suffering from measles.

Innsbruck – Unique voice, lots of feeling and seas of flashlight lights: James Blunt delights his fans on his “Who We Used To Be” tour. From Germany to France to Great Britain, he performs hits like “You're Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover” as well as new songs. The singer and songwriter also made a stop in Austria. In retrospect, the authorities are now issuing a warning. Because in the middle of the audience in Innsbruck there was a person who was infected with measles – without knowing it. That comes from one Press release out.

Measles-infected person at James Blunt concert – warning for a special group of people

As the state of Tyrol informs, a person suffering from measles “was at the James Blunt concert in the Olympiaworld in Innsbruck during the infectious period on Friday, March 8, 2024.” People who also attended the concert are “Called to check your vaccination status and that of your family members for two measles vaccinations or, if necessary, to get them as quickly as possible,” it continues.

The authorities are explicitly referring to spectators who were sitting or standing “in the middle right area of ​​the stalls”. As the Tyrolean daily newspaper reported that a total of over 6,000 spectators attended the James Blunt concert.

Measles disease: Everything you need to know at a glance As the Robert Koch Institute informs, measles is “one of the most contagious human diseases.” The disease is transmitted “by inhaling infectious droplets (talking, coughing, sneezing)” or “contact with infectious secretions from the nose or throat”. Direct contact is not necessary for the transmission of the measles virus, the RKI continues. The incubation period is between seven and 21 days. Anyone who has had measles once remains immune throughout their life – just like people who have been vaccinated twice. The first symptoms include fever, conjunctivitis, runny nose and cough. As the disease progresses, the classic measles spots often appear. Recently, the EU health authority feared an increase in measles infections. See also New OLED TV from Samsung

Person falls ill with measles at a concert – this is what the authorities advise for concert goers

Isolation if you have flu-like symptoms as a previous respiratory illness within the incubation period.

The state of Tyrol continues that the contagious period began on March 15th and could last until March 29th.

A vaccination during the incubation period could weaken the course of measles.

Measles numbers have recently risen sharply in Austria. The authorities had already made an urgent appeal to the population at the end of February. There was an outbreak of measles in a climbing center in Innsbruck. A person unknowingly infected others. (mbr)