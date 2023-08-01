Home page World

Is this “bear” playing tricks or does he just look like a human? Observers are puzzling over whether an animal from a zoo in China is real.

Munich – Does this zoo want to untie a bear to its visitors? A zoo in Hangzhou, China, is suspected of dressing a human in a costume as a bear after videos of the “beast” standing on hind legs surfaced online. The facility has now issued a statement declaring that the rumors are untrue. This is reported, among other things, by the British Guardians.

China zoo releases statement on ‘fake bear’ allegations

In a statement released on Sunday, through the eyes of Angela, a Malaysian sun bear, zookeepers at Hangzhou Zoo said: “When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is huge physique and amazing strength… but not all bears are giants and they are danger personified. We Malaysian bears are petite, the smallest bear in the world.”

“Sun Bear” stands on its hind legs – is it real or is there a human in it?

A video of a sun bear standing on its hind legs has been circulating on social media. In doing so, people noticed that his slender legs and fur folds made him look like a human in a costume pretending to be a bear.

According to an audio recording circulated on WeChat, a spokesman for the zoo assured the animal was real. He explained that such deception would not occur in a government institution. He also noted that in a summer temperature of 40°C, a person in a fur-bear suit “would not survive more than a few minutes before collapsing”.

Sun bears are at most 1.3 meters tall – reporters should see for themselves

The zoo wants to provide more evidence: A zoo worker said visits would be arranged for reporters to see the bears. According to the zoo, sun bears are the size of large dogs, reaching a maximum of 1.3 meters on their hind legs, compared to up to 2.8 meters for grizzly bears and other species.

That Chinese zoos are accused of cheating is not new. Other establishments have been accused in the past of trying to pass off dogs as wolves or painting donkeys to look like zebras.

You should be fooled nor by the black-footed cat – although it looks cute, it is anything but harmless. There was also excitement about other animals recently: On a holiday island in Australia, a wild pack of dogs attacked a jogger. Rangers stand up for it nonetheless the life of the dogs. (cgsc)