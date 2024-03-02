Another tragedy along the tracks, after that of the Egyptian student in Felizzano. This time a person was hit by a train at the station in Novi Ligure this afternoon around 4.50pm. The Carabinieri and Polfer are investigating to understand what happened.

Railway traffic blocked on the Genoa-Turin route, train delays expected.