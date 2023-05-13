The report that a person had been hit by a boom and disappeared into the water was received by the emergency services around 2.30 pm. “This person was immediately under water,” a spokesperson told RTV Noord-Holland. “A second person jumped after it, but was unable to get the drowning person out of the water.” The Coast Guard was then called in, which called the rescue service in Enkhuizen. A Coast Guard aircraft and a helicopter, among others, have searched for ‘a long time’, according to the spokesman. The action was discontinued around 4 p.m., until then no one had been found.