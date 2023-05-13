The report that a person had been hit by a boom and disappeared into the water was received by the emergency services around 2.30 pm. “This person was immediately under water,” a spokesperson told RTV Noord-Holland. “A second person jumped after it, but was unable to get the drowning person out of the water.” The Coast Guard was then called in, which called the rescue service in Enkhuizen. A Coast Guard aircraft and a helicopter, among others, have searched for ‘a long time’, according to the spokesman. The action was discontinued around 4 p.m., until then no one had been found.
The police have now taken over the investigation, the spokesperson confirms. The National Underwater Searches Team will continue the search with a boat. How exactly the team will do that, for example with sonar, the spokesperson could not yet say. “They have to assess the situation there.” According to her, nothing can be said about the chance that the missing person is still alive.
#Person #hit #boom #missing #IJsselmeer
Leave a Reply