Person | “Everyone hates you so much” – Erika Helin is told repeatedly that she can blame herself for the rude messages she receives

“Many ask why I'm talking about the harassment I faced only now, but I think that even two years ago I would have been stoned for coming out,” Erika Helin assesses.

Erika Helin's name became known to the whole nation when she publicly told about the sexually tinged messages she received from the actor Aku Hirviniemi. But who is Helin? And what does he think about the fact that many people think it's okay to send rude messages to women who look just like him?

“Qhow dare you walk down the street without looking over your shoulder? Everyone hates you so much.”

Social celebrity and Onlyfans model Erika Helinin the phone beeps. He skims the sentences quickly and habitually puts the cell phone down.

This time, the message from an unknown address is an indirect threat of violence. Most of the time it's a sexual fantasy from a stranger: I want to choke, hit, fuck and rip you.