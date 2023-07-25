Person | Eeva Tupi is reportedly the only deaf lawyer in Finland: “I have had to be the one who breaks glass ceilings.”

Eeva Tupi is known to be the only deaf lawyer in Finland. According to his experience, as a deaf person, it is in many ways easier to communicate abroad than in Finland.

39-year-old Eeva Tupi is a deaf lawyer who has not escaped prejudice. In Finland, many deaf people fall outside the working life. Many things affect the background, Tupi reflects.

The interviewer the question asked seemed confusing.

A couple of years ago, a lawyer Eva Tupi sat in a job interview. He already had a few years of work experience, but the situation felt exciting, as it always did.

Tup had already developed the ability to sense other people’s gestures and micro-expressions early in his childhood, even if he didn’t consciously focus on them.