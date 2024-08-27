New Hampshire, United States.- A New Hampshire resident infected with the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus has died, state health officials reported.

The Hampstead resident’s infection was the first in the state in a decade, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday. The resident, whom the department identified only as an adult, had been hospitalized for severe central nervous system symptoms, the agency said.

About a third of people who develop encephalitis from the virus die from their infections, and survivors can suffer lifelong mental and physical disabilities. There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment available for the infections, which can cause flu-like symptoms and lead to severe neurological illness along with inflammation of the brain and membranes surrounding the spinal cord. “When it does cause an infection, it is very, very serious. Even though it is a very rare infection, we don’t have a treatment for it,” said Dr. Richard Ellison, an immunologist and infectious disease specialist at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center.

“Once someone gets it, all we can do is provide supportive care, because the virus can kill people.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are typically about 11 human cases of eastern equine encephalitis a year. Two of the three people infected in New Hampshire in 2014 died. The health department said the virus has also been detected in a horse and several mosquito flocks in New Hampshire this summer, and people in Massachusetts and Vermont have also been infected. Mosquitoes carrying the virus can sometimes be found in areas that used to be marshy land that have been converted but where they can still find habitat, Ellison said. Public health officials in states where mosquito-borne infections occur advise people to take precautions, avoiding mosquito bites by using repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants and avoiding outdoor activities in the early morning and evening, when mosquitoes are most active. It’s also important to eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed.