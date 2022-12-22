When you think about the series Person what immediately comes to your mind? Do you want a sequel? Not at all: marriage (after all, we always talk about chains and prisons)! Atlus has indeed announced a cooperation between the franchise and amarriage agency Japanese, to organize ceremonies and buffets in an environment that recreates the Velvet Room of the series.

The agency is called Escrit and the collaboration, which has the title “Welcome to the Velvet Room Party!”, will take place between February 3, 2023 and March 30, 2023 and will involve Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal ( probably due to how the environment was furnished), with a buffet served in an area inspired precisely by the Velvet Room.

What better place to get married?

Tickets will cost 7,700 yen (tax included) for the following services: an original buffet, visitor services, photo points, merchandise sales. There are six locations for the buffet, which include Palazzo Ducale Azabu and Lagunaveil Premier.

Currently the information provided is not very much, but more will come soon with many details on how to make your loved one happy.