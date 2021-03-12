A woman in Schwalbach was fatally injured by “external violence”. Paramedics tried in vain to save their lives. The police arrested one person.

I.A woman was killed on Thursday evening in an apartment building on Ostring in Schwalbach. According to a spokesman, the police had been called to the apartment block around 8:30 p.m. Paramedics tried in vain to save the woman.

According to initial findings, she was fatally injured by “external violence”. The police were able to arrest a suspect on the spot. The act is said to have taken place in an apartment, which is not that of the victim. The speaker has not yet been able to give details such as the age of the participants.