Person | Antti Kauppinen is a leather gay and Gucci model who thinks that boring straight men try to force everyone into the same mold

The Homotutka podcast was born because the “vanilla patriarchy” has too much power. Cultural researcher Antti Kauppinen defends the rights of the fetish community and says he cannot afford to rest.

If is not alert, can be swallowed whole by the “vanilla patriarchy”.

Leather gay, cultural researcher and fresh model Antti Kauppinen45, is awake and ready to fight.

The dark blue t-shirt reads in French leather i.e. leather.

“Vaniljuus is boring monogamous static electricity that accumulates in a relationship that has lasted for decades, which should have ended five years after the start of the relationship,” says Kauppinen in his apartment building in Vallila, Helsinki.