Person | Anni Kytömäki could not “give her body to a child”, and therefore she will not become a mother

In her new novel, Anni Kytömäki reflects on reluctant motherhood. It was easy for her to write about the main characters in her novel, because she decided early on that she never wanted children.

Susanna Laari HS

2:00 am

Lan apse writer Anni Kytömäki was so shy that he didn’t even open his mouth in a bigger group. He didn’t always want to be seen by others.

So he spent a lot of time in the forest near his home, where he could play in his own peace.