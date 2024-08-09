Person | Actor Elias Salonen is a perfectionist whose career is on the rise

For the film role, Salonen grew a beard and went to the gym.

Elias Salonen became known as the friend-loving Arttu of Adults, but in real life he is too hard on himself. Now there is a new challenge ahead that could make him a movie star.

OFactor At Elias Salose has been going strong, so to speak.

Until a couple of years ago, Salonen was mainly known as a comedy series Adult Arttuna, but since then more important roles have accumulated in popular TV series such as Black Light, Siege and Pasila’s poison – Manni.