Saturday, September 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Person | A strict gym program drove Matilda Wirtavuori to anorexia – “As corny as it sounds, that’s what most sick people want to be”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Person | A strict gym program drove Matilda Wirtavuori to anorexia – “As corny as it sounds, that’s what most sick people want to be”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Others admired Matilda Wirtavuori’s beauty, but for years she herself cried in front of the mirror at her ugliness. Wirtavuori started implementing a strict training program and fell ill with anorexia. Now he has a clear message for those who are anxious on social media.

Rold, ugly, big and inferior.

Like this Matilda Wirtavuori24, saw when she looked at herself in a full-length mirror five years ago. Sometimes she cried in front of the mirror.

There was a contradiction. Others praised Wirtavuori’s appearance. He already did modeling work. She did know that she was “a beautiful person according to Western beauty ideals”.

#Person #strict #gym #program #drove #Matilda #Wirtavuori #anorexia #corny #sounds #sick #people

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]