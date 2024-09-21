Person | A strict gym program drove Matilda Wirtavuori to anorexia – “As corny as it sounds, that’s what most sick people want to be”

Others admired Matilda Wirtavuori’s beauty, but for years she herself cried in front of the mirror at her ugliness. Wirtavuori started implementing a strict training program and fell ill with anorexia. Now he has a clear message for those who are anxious on social media.

Rold, ugly, big and inferior.

Like this Matilda Wirtavuori24, saw when she looked at herself in a full-length mirror five years ago. Sometimes she cried in front of the mirror.

There was a contradiction. Others praised Wirtavuori’s appearance. He already did modeling work. She did know that she was “a beautiful person according to Western beauty ideals”.