Person | A body was found in the ground, the villagers blamed Satan – What was the “satanic panic” that gripped Finland about?

When Katri Ylinen was five, a man’s body was found on the street. Satan worshipers were suspected. Where did the “satanic panic” that gripped Finland begin? And where did the Satanists eventually disappear to?

Kristina Sarasti

2:00 am

Athere was a body in the pile.

Good Friday morning in 1996 Katri Ylinen father and brother were on their way to an ice skating competition when a dog walker stopped them.

A dead man was lying on the sidewalk nearby. A local 37-year-old youth worker had been killed as a victim of a homicide.