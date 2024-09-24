Person | A body was found in the ground, the villagers blamed Satan – What was the “satanic panic” that gripped Finland about?

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
When Katri Ylinen was five, a man’s body was found on the street. Satan worshipers were suspected. Where did the “satanic panic” that gripped Finland begin? And where did the Satanists eventually disappear to?
Kristina Sarasti
Athere was a body in the pile.
Good Friday morning in 1996 Katri Ylinen father and brother were on their way to an ice skating competition when a dog walker stopped them.
A dead man was lying on the sidewalk nearby. A local 37-year-old youth worker had been killed as a victim of a homicide.
