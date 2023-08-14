













The information comes from leaker Nick Baker, who has a very good track record. According to their sources, Persona 6 will be released at the same time on both PlayStation and Xbox. As if that were not enough, it will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass catalog as a day one premiere.

This information does not sound so out of place. After all, some of the recent remasters of the saga have also reached Game Pass. Which demonstrates Atlus’s good relationship with the Microsoft family of consoles. Despite the fact that their original releases did not leave PlayStation

Of course, as always happens with rumors, you have to take this information carefully. After all, Atlus has not even confirmed that it is already working on person 6. So for now we can only wait to see if all this information turns out to be true.

What can we expect from Persona next?

While confirming the development of person 6 and the consoles to which it will reach there are still experiences on the way for its fans. One of them is Persona 5 Tactic, which is a spin-off. This will have similar gameplay to Mario + Rabbids. It will also have a more caricatured style. This title will be released on November 17 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Source: Atlus

After that fans will have to wait until early 2024 for the release of Persona 3 Reload. As its name implies, it will be a remake of this beloved installment of the saga. So there will still be plenty to keep you busy while Atlus brings out the next part. Are you fans of these games?

